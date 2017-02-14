Leicester won’t relish Den FA Cup tie – Millwall boss Neil Harris

Neil Harris watched Millwall ease to a 2-0 win over Port Vale to remain one of League One’s form teams and then admitted that Leicester won’t be licking their lips on a trip to The Den on Saturday.

The Lions extended their unbeaten run to 12 games in all competitions with goals from Aiden O’Brien and Jake Cooper.

Next up are the reigning Premier League champions – who have plummeted into relegation danger this season.

“I don’t think they’ll particularly be looking forward to coming here on Saturday,” said Harris. “If Leicester turn up and perform to the best of their ability, then whatever 11 players they put out it is going to be difficult for us.

“We have to play at our best and hope Leicester don’t – we have an opportunity to cause a giant-killing. I want us to be competitive and embrace the occasion. The atmosphere is going to be electric in the stadium.”