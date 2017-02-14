Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Leicester won’t relish Den FA Cup tie – Millwall boss Neil Harris

Leicester won’t relish Den FA Cup tie – Millwall boss Neil Harris

By Richard Cawley -
0
180
Neil Harris Photo: Brian Tonks

Neil Harris watched Millwall ease to a 2-0 win over Port Vale to remain one of League One’s form teams and then admitted that Leicester won’t be licking their lips on a trip to The Den on Saturday.

The Lions extended their unbeaten run to 12 games in all competitions with goals from Aiden O’Brien and Jake Cooper.

Next up are the reigning Premier League champions – who have plummeted into relegation danger this season.

“I don’t think they’ll particularly be looking forward to coming here on Saturday,” said Harris. “If Leicester turn up and perform to the best of their ability, then whatever 11 players they put out it is going to be difficult for us.

“We have to play at our best and hope Leicester don’t – we have an opportunity to cause a giant-killing. I want us to be competitive and embrace the occasion. The atmosphere is going to be electric in the stadium.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Leicester won’t relish Den FA Cup tie – Millwall boss Neil Harris