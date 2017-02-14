Millwall 2 Port Vale 0 – Lions make it 12 unbeaten with comfortable victory over lowly Port Vale

Millwall clocked up a 12th game unbeaten as goals from Aiden O’Brien chalked up a routine win over struggling Port Vale.

The Lions went in front in the 26th minute when O’Brien pounced on a loose ball which fell kindly into his path.

And Cooper headed the second after the break, quickly erasing a penalty miss just moments earlier from Steve Morison.

It is now over 480 minutes since Millwall last conceded a goal and they rarely looked under threat as they confidently collected the three points ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup fifth round tie against Leicester at The Den

Millwall were comfortably the better side in the opening 45 minutes, but only had O’Brien’s 12th goal of the season to show for their efforts.

The scorer almost ended an incisive attack with the opener on nine minutes but slammed Fred Onyedinma’s low cross narrowly past the right post.

Steve Morison had a free header from Shaun Williams’ ninth-minute corner but had to twist to get a connection, his effort lacking power and straight at Leonardo Fasan in the Vale goal.

Millwall had the lead on 26 minutes. There was a touch of fortune as Onyedinma tried to get a shooting chance inside the area and the ball kindly deflected into the path of O’Brien, who calmly tucked home his 10th League One goal of the campaign.

Morison did well down the right wing to get a yard on Nathan Smith and his cross was met by the head of Onyedinma, but again it was fairly routine for Fasan.

Morison created another chance from a corner but Jake Cooper saw his shot blocked before O’Brien struck the loose ball over.

Port Vale had huffed and puffed without majorly troubling the Millwall backline. Danny Pugh struck one from distance but Jordan Archer vigilantly watched it all the way as it dropped over the crossbar just before the end of the first half.

Fasan prevented it being a heavier defeat for Vale.

Millwall had an early penalty in the second half when referee Darren Drysdale felt Jed Wallace was brought down, but Morison’s penalty was pushed away by the Vale keeper.

It was only the most temporary respite as Cooper met Shaun Williams’ corner, although it was hacked away the verdict from the officials was that the ball had crossed the line.

Fasan made a fine save to tip over Onyedinma’s shot and he had to be on it again to beat away Jed Wallace’s strike from a tight angle.

Lions boss Neil Harris took off Morison, Onyedinma and O’Brien in the closing stages. Substitute David Worrall went close to a third for the dominant hosts but Fasan got one hand to his header from a Shane Ferguson cross.