Oldham 1 Charlton 0 – Addicks slip to first defeat of 2017 as play-off hopes badly hit

Ollie Banks’ early strike was enough to see off Charlton on a frustrating night in Greater Manchester.

The Addicks rallied, particularly late on in the second period, but would succumb to their first defeat of 2017.

Josh Magennis, who returned to the starting line-up following a lengthy injury, missed a huge chance to have the visitors ahead in the opening 16 seconds. Jake-Forster-Caskey, himself returning from a knock, sent the ball over the top but the Northern Ireland international blazed over the bar when clean through.

He was made to rue that minutes later as the Latics took an early lead. Banks curled beyond Declan Rudd from the edge of the area as Charlton failed to clear.

Ryan McLaughlin’s indecision as he broke down the left-hand side enabled Rudd to smother as the winger bore down on goal, before Magennis was unable to get any real contact on a cross from Arsenal loanee Stephy Mavididi, who was heavily involved during the first half.

The youngster, making his first ever start in senior football, went on a marauding run midway through the half before feeding Jordan Botaka, whose shot was blocked near the goalline.

Both sides had big chances from corners before the interval. Oldham skipper Peter Clarke nodded against the foot of the post, before Ezri Konsa saw a powerful header saved at the other end.

Charlton started the second half on the front foot, with Magennis flicking a header just wide from yet another corner, before Forster-Caskey’s long-ranger was tipped over the bar.

The Addicks were struggling to create real chances but were denied what seemed a certain penalty just over 10 minutes from time. Chris Solly was hauled down when attacking a far post cross but the referee waved play on.

Rudd denied Chris Taylor from extending the lead late on, before Patrick Bauer was denied superbly by Ripley as he powered a header towards goal from one of the countless corners the Addicks forced.

The Latics held out, with this defeat leaving Charlton now nine points shy of the League One play-off places.