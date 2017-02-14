Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Millwall v Port Vale team line-ups: Williams returns to Lions midfield

Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer and team mate Shaun Williams ad: John Walton/PA Wire.:

Millwall boss Neil Harris makes one change for tonight’s home game against Port Vale – with Shaun Williams restored to the starting line-up.

The Irish midfielder missed the 1-0 win over Southend United on Saturday due to the birth of his second child.

But Williams returns tonight with Jimmy Abdou dropping to the bench.

Lee Gregory (calf), Ben Thompson and Shaun Hutchinson (both hamstring) miss out.

The Lions are unbeaten in 11 matches and have kept clean sheets in their last four outings.

James Meredith’s goal for Bradford at Valley Parade is the only goal they have conceded since January 2.

Port Vale have won once since December 4 and have slid from fourth in League One in early October to 19th.

Millwall: Archer, Cummings, Webster, Cooper, Craig, Wallace, Butcher, Williams, Onyedinma, O’Brien, Morison. Subs: King, Romeo, Martin, Ferguson, Abdou, Worrall, Smith.

