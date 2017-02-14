Oldham v Charlton Athletic team line-ups: Arsenal striker starts for Addicks

Karl Robinson makes four changes to his Charlton side as they prepare to take on Oldham Athletic.

Josh Magennis is fit enough to start up front, replacing Lee Novak who returns to the Addicks bench.

Arsenal loanee Stephy Mavididi makes his first start for the South Londoners after coming off the bench at AFC Wimbledon. He’ll slot in on the left side of midfield, with Tony Watt, who operated there at The Cherry Red Records Stadium, also amongst the substitutes.

Jake Forster-Caskey has recovered from the ankle injury that kept him out at AFC Wimbledon to return to the midfield, with Ricky Holmes, who did suffer some minor cramp after Saturday’s game, on the bench.

Ezri Konsa will drop back into the centre-half berth with Jorge Teixeira rested on the bench. This means Jordan Botaka will take the Portuguese’s starting place, and will operate within the midfield.

Charlton: Rudd, Solly, Bauer, Konsa, Chicksen, Crofts, Aribo, Forster-Caskey, Mavididi, Botaka, Magennis. Subs: Phillips, Teixeira, Dasilva, Jackson, Holmes, Watt, Novak.

Oldham: Ripley, Wilson, Gerrard, O’Neill, Banks, Taylor, Erwin, Hunt, Clarke, McLaughlin, Green. Subs: Law, Flynn, Croft, Ngoo, Osei, Fane, Obadeyi