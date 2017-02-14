Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Millwall winger Shane Ferguson signs new Den deal

By Richard Cawley -
Shane Ferguson, Millwall

Shane Ferguson has signed a new contract at Millwall until the summer of 2019.

The Northern Ireland international initially joined the Lions on loan at the start of the 2015-16 season, signing a permanent deal midway through the campaign.

“IIt was an easy decision for me,” Ferguson told the club’s website. “The boys in the team, the coaching staff and the fans have all made me feel at home here and I am excited to be staying.

“We have had some good results lately and I am glad to get my contract extension out of the way so I can focus wholeheartedly on the rest of the season.

 

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

