Millwall winger Shane Ferguson signs new Den deal

Shane Ferguson has signed a new contract at Millwall until the summer of 2019.

The Northern Ireland international initially joined the Lions on loan at the start of the 2015-16 season, signing a permanent deal midway through the campaign.

“IIt was an easy decision for me,” Ferguson told the club’s website. “The boys in the team, the coaching staff and the fans have all made me feel at home here and I am excited to be staying.

“We have had some good results lately and I am glad to get my contract extension out of the way so I can focus wholeheartedly on the rest of the season.