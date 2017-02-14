Millwall boss Harris: Players know drop threat is not a hollow one if they step off the gas

Neil Harris wants his in-form Millwall side to strengthen their play-off grip after moving into the top-six for the first time in five months.

Fred Onyedinma’s second-half goal clinched a 1-0 win over Southend United to move the Lions up to sixth in the League One standings.

Millwall are on an 11-game unbeaten run and face struggling Port Vale tomorrow at The Den. The Valiants have lost six of their last 10 matches and taken three points from a possible 18 to slide to 19th.

When asked if it was harder to get into the play-off places or to stay there, Harris replied: “They are both as tough as each other. There is always someone to chase and always people to chase us.

“We have chased for the last seven to eight weeks to get into the play-off positions, now the challenge is to consolidate ourselves in there and put distance between those below us and chase the teams above.

“When we play well we have got to be clinical and win games, when we don’t play well we have got to be hard to beat and grind out results. We’ve certainly done that in the last seven weeks.”

Shaun Williams is set to be back available for the Port Vale fixture. He missed Saturday’s victory over the Shrimpers as his partner gave birth to their second child.

But there remain doubts over Lee Gregory (calf), Ben Thompson (hamstring) and Shaun Hutchinson (hamstring).

“Shaun will certainly come back into the reckoning,” said Harris. “We’ll monitor the other three to see if Tuesday’s game comes too soon, we’ll give them until the morning to prove their fitness.”

Looming on the horizon is Saturday’s FA Cup fifth round visit of Premier League champions Leicester City.

“The squad is in a great place mentally,” said Harris. “They want to keep improving. Saturday will take care of itself but our focus is fully on Port Vale. The players know full well that if they don’t perform to the standards they have shown that I will take them out and put someone else in.

“That is not a hollow threat. It is where we are as a team and the competitive nature of the squad.”