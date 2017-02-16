Streatham ice-hockey: Cornish challenges RedHawks to catch Invicta Dynamos

Streatham coach Jeremy Cornish has laid down the challenge to his team to catch second placed Invicta Dynamos in the league after their thrilling 4-3 victory over the Gillingham-based side last weekend.

The RedHawks made it back to back victories against their old rivals in front of another big crowd at the Streatham Arena.

“The team is getting better every week and we really want to get that second spot in the league,” said Cornish.

“Invicta are always a tough match and we did a great job keeping the shots against us down and making sure we got the points.

“We also play them in the cup semi-final in a couple of weeks, so psychologically it was important to continue our good run of results against them.”

Callum Best scored with only four minutes on the clock but they were pegged back two minutes later when Bailey Wootton equalised for the Dynamos. With Invicta shorthanded thanks to a bench minor, Streatham scored again on the powerplay as former Dynamo Chris Cooke blazed the puck past Dibble and into the back of the net.

Four minutes before the first buzzer the Dynamos equalised again, this time through Steven Osman who converted a Tom Ralph pass.

The second period saw the action swing from end to end with Colclough in the Streatham goal keeping the visitors at bay and at the other end, Dibble frustrating the Streatham forwards. Neither side managed to score in the middle period leaving the final third set up for a thrilling finale.

Thankfully for the excited home support it was Streatham who struck first after the break. Invicta’s star defenseman Ondrej Zosiak was handed an interference penalty by referee Blaine Evans and George Norcliffe made the Dynamos pay with a powerplay goal assisted by Ryan Giles.

Two minutes later the RedHawks had a much-needed two-goal cushion as Adam Wood teed up Alex Sampford and he fired past Dibble to make it 4-2. The visitors were not done and when Adam Rehak’s solo effort rippled the back of the hosts net with nine minutes to go, it was game on. To the relief of the home crowd Streatham showed why they have the second meanest defence in the league and shut out the visitors to seal a 4-3 win.

The South London side have two games this weekend and Cornish admits they will both prove a test of his squad.



“This weekend is vital if we want to secure second place. We travel to Milton Keynes on Saturday and host London Raiders on Sunday. Both games will be tricky, but if we have a good week at training we should be prepared and ready to get four points.”

Streatham will hand a late fitness test to defenceman Jack Tarczycki, who was injured in the game in Chelmsford a fortnight ago, while import blue liner Vaclav Drabek is on special dispensation to deal with some family matters in his native Czech Republic.

