Rugby round-up: Club let lead slip at Cambridge – Wimbledon smash Amersham & Chiltern

Blackheath face local rivals Rosslyn Park at Well Hall on Saturday (2pm) – determined to bounce back from letting victory slip from their grasp at Cambridge.

Club led by 10 points going into the closing stages but two late strikes from Mike Ayrton saw the National 1 contest finish 23-23.

Cambridge persistently went off their feet for Leo Fielding to collect three early points, and with their domination at the line-out, Mike Perks was driven across for an 8-0 lead on only 12 minutes.

Louis Rawlings went over with the conversion kicked successfully by the hosts.

They might have added a second had Jamie Davies not made a vital interception after centre James Ayrton had been put through by a lovely off-load. Another Cambridge breakaway was halted by obstruction, and fly-half Jack Green nudged his side two points clear at the break.

A Fielding penalty from a scrum infringement retook the lead for the visitors after the break, and as Blackheath continued to press, a Cambridge clearance was gathered by Mark Cooke and, combining with fellow centre Markus Burcham, a mis-pass found Fielding out wide for the wing to score and extend the advantage to 16-10.

Cambridge only needed one attack to catch Blackheath off-side and Green reduce the deficit, but Simon Whatling put the Club within five-metres with an inch-perfect kick. Gregor Gillanders was taken out on the first throw, and Cambridge were penalised for coming in at the side from the drive off the second, the penalty try was awarded for the visitors to lead 23-13 with nine minutes remaining.

Almost straight from the restart, sloppy defending saw Ayrton cross out wide.

Cambridge hammered the Club’s goal-line in the dying moments – Perks being sin-binned in the process), Ayrton levelled matters with Green’s missing the conversion.

***

Wimbledon were 59-0 winners at Amersham & Chiltern in National 3 London & SE, running in 10 tries, writes Terence Bagworth.

Bryan Croke found the freezing conditions more difficult, only successful with four of his conversion attempts.

The scoring was almost from the start. Right wing Tommy Moore found lock Campbell Tait in support and his pass to centre Jordan Spittle gave a try out on the left.

The second came after six minutes when the pack were held up over the line, the resulting five-metre scrum led to no.8 Roy Godfrey passing to scrum half Rhys Morgan.

Matt Gilbert scored the third try and followed up with a good defensive tackle on Amersham’s flying right wing Lloyd Anderson as the Dons led 15-0 at the interval.

James Gillespie went over as the Dons collected their bonus try. The next score was by flanker Dylan Thomas on 44 minutes, Croke’s kick making it 27-0.

Wimbledon sent on their bench players, Thomas showed his versatility by switching to hooker to give Jesse Muir a break.

An ankle injury to Matt Gilbert required Croke to return to the pitch and on 55 minutes he produced a dazzling diagonal run to the line wide out on the left for an individual try.

Replacement Shawn Renwick was the next scorer. Broken play in midfield led to Morgan scoring and finally late tries for replacement Dan Cheers, on at fullback, and Croke gave the final score.

Dons are at third-placed Westcombe Park on Saturday (2.30pm).

King’s College Hospital remain unbeaten in 2017 after a 20-20 draw at home to Vigo in Kent 1.

A see-saw game saw tries from scrum-half Chris Walker and centres Ceri Thomas and John Behan. Flanker Nick Oakley was named man of the match, putting in some big tackles and carries around the park.

Kings visit Brockleians on Saturday.