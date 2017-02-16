Boxing: Lewisham light-heavyweight Mercan aiming to be a crowd-pleased

Ibz Mercan looks set to be a fight fans’ favourite after deciding to turn professional.

Mercan makes his paid debut in a light-heavyweight four-rounder at Bethnal Green’s York Hall on Saturday – and the 26-year-old from Lewisham says tickets are selling well.

He said: “People must like what they see when I fight. I always had a good following when I was an amateur and it looks like I’m going to get good support as a professional as well.”

Mercan had a handful of amateur bouts for Barking ABC – winning the London Novice title – and a few white collar fights before deciding to punch for pay.

He will be managed by Mickey Helliet and trained by Steve Barrett at his Gumshield gym in Eltham.

Mercan said: “I trained with England coach Dave Sadler when I was an amateur and he taught me the basics, the skills – and Steve is adding to that.

“I’ve been with him for seven months, he’s been showing me how to come forward and throw combinations.

“Steve is making me into a more complete, all-round fighter.

“Steve really knows his stuff and there are so many good fighters in the gym for me to learn from.

“I’ve always been around good fighters in the gym. When you’re a novice getting chucked in with good fighters, you either get beaten up or you fight back. I fought back – and I loved it.”

Mercan combines training with his job at Mem’s Barbers in Dulwich – and the hard-hitting prospect admits boxing has been his saviour.

“It was really rough where I grew up in New Cross,” he said, “Boxing saved me. It put me on the right track.

“The aim was always to turn professional and now I want to see how far I can go.”

Tickets for the show at York Hall are available from 07539 297949.