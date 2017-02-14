Frank packs a punch at former iconic boxing pub, Thomas A’ Becket, as he launches Rock Island

Former WBC and European heavyweight champ Frank Bruno MBE packed a real punch with the punters when he turned up to the former famous boxing pub Thomas A’Becket in the Old Kent Road, where he once trained.

Frank was there today with Southwark Mayor Cllr Kath Whitttam, to cut the ribbon as the legendary pub became home to the Rock Island London Bar and Grill, which is offering a top menu. The venue was where Henry Cooper once trained and it also played a role in Britain’s musical heritage: its second floor was where David Bowie rehearsed his famous 1972 album The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars.

