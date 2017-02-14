Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Frank packs a punch at former iconic boxing pub, Thomas A’...

Frank packs a punch at former iconic boxing pub, Thomas A’ Becket, as he launches Rock Island

By Shuz Azam -
0
72

Former WBC and European heavyweight champ Frank Bruno MBE packed a real punch with the punters when he turned up to the former famous boxing pub Thomas A’Becket in the Old Kent Road, where he once trained.

Frank was there today with Southwark Mayor Cllr Kath Whitttam, to cut the ribbon as the legendary pub became home to the Rock Island London Bar and Grill, which is offering a top menu. The venue was where Henry Cooper once trained and it also played a role in Britain’s musical heritage: its second floor was where David Bowie rehearsed his famous 1972 album The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars.

See Friday’s South London Press and find out what Frank said…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Shuz Azam
Assistant Editor | Shuz Azam has been a journalist for more than 20 years and although he trained in Shropshire at the Shropshire Star where he later worked as a reporter his first job in London was working on the Mercury in Deptford. He later moved to the sister paper the South London Press working as reporter, sub editor, production editor and deputy editor. He has also worked in West London as editor of the Ealing Gazette and content manager of Uxbridge Gazette, Harrow Observer and Bucks Examiner and Advertiser. Today he is assistant editor of the South London Press and works for all our titles.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Frank packs a punch at former iconic boxing pub, Thomas A’...