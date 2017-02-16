Athletics round-up: Theo Etienne takes silver to clinch European Indoor Championship slot

Hercules Wimbledon Athletic Club enjoyed the most successful day in its 50-year history on Saturday, writes Tom Pollak.

Sprinter Theo Etienne raced his way into next month’s European Indoor Championships with a stunning silver in the British trials in Sheffield while Hercules Wimbledon’s senior men’s cross country team stormed to victory in the final 2XU Surrey League meeting on Wimbledon Common. In addition, Alison Murray broke the British veteran women’s over-50 pole vault record and Hercules Wimbledon’s top women’s cross country runner Claire Grima equalled her best-ever 2XU Surrey Ladies League placing by finishing third in the Division One match at Happy Valley, Coulsdon.

The standout performance on an amazing day for Hercules Wimbledon was the 60m silver medal-winning run by young Etienne in Sheffield. After winning his heat in 6.72 seconds and his semi-final in 6.65, he speeded up to clock 6.59 in the final to miss out on the gold medal by just two-hundredths of a second. However, more importantly, his time was just one-hundredths of a second inside the British Athletics 60m qualifying standard for the European indoor championship, so he will be on the plane to the Euro championships in Belgrade next month.

It was Etienne’s fastest 60m in the UK, improving on the 6.60 he posted when finishing fourth in last year’s British Indoor Championships but it was shy of his personal best of 6.56 set in the Jablonec Indoor Gala Meeting in the Czech Republic last March.

“I am very happy with my performance. I always try to make it to the highest point I can in competition and my aim was to reach the final and make the top three,” said Etienne. “I knew I had to concentrate on my own race and ignore the other competitors.”

Although it was his first senior national medal he added: “There’s still a lot of work to do in the next few weeks to prepare for Belgrade and then move onto the summer.”

Etienne had little time to celebrate his success. After staying in Sheffield on Saturday night he returned to London on Sunday and spent the two-and-a-half hour train journey revising for exams he was sitting on Monday for the business studies course he is doing.

While Etienne was racing to his silver medal in Sheffield, Hercules Wimbledon’s senior men’s cross country runners put in their best performance of the season in the final 2XU Surrey Men’s League meeting on Wimbledon Common.

Underlining their status as Surrey champions and the top Surrey and South London team in the South of England championships, they packed solidly to comfortably take the honours.

The team was led in by Jonny Cornish, who was fourth out of 185 runners in 26:27 with Fred Slemeck sixth in 26:45, Ben Toomer seventh in 26:46 and Matt Sharp 15th in 27:31. There was a slight gap before Belal Ahmed crossed the line in 23rd place (27:42) with Joe Clark (32nd in 27:54), Kieran White (33rd in 27:56), Richard McDowell (34th in 28:00), Alex Robinson (35th in 28:01) and Chris Wright (36th in 28:02) completed the scoring team of 10. Connor Bindler (40th in 28:14) was the top under-20 finisher.

Zac Purnell, who the previous week had won the Wandsworth mini-marathon trial, ran strongly to finish fourth out of 51 runners in the under-17 young athletes race leading the team to second place, while William Belton was the top Hercules Wimbledon finisher in the under-13 race in ninth.

Grima was racing through snow to a fine third place out of 180 runners in the 2XU Surrey Ladies League Division One event on Farthing Downs to equal her best-ever league placing achieved in February 2014. It was the first leg of the busy weekend for the Grima duo. On Sunday, Claire was third woman in the Wokingham half-marathon, finishing 82nd out of 1,818 runners in 1:19:09, just behind husband Dave, who was 79th in 1:18:55. The previous day he was 76th on Wimbledon Common.

Alison Murray broke the British women’s over-50 pole vault record with a fine 3.02m clearance in the Vault Brian Indoor open meeting at Sutton while Tor-Ivar Guttelsrod finished sixth in the London 10km road walking championship at Loughton.

Alex Binley was top woman finisher in the Wimbledon Common 5km parkrun with sister Chloe third. Adam Harwood was the best of 15 Hercules Wimbledon runners in action taking runners-up spot. Cate Cleverly was first girl in the Wimbledon Park 2km Junior parkrun on Sunday with Lara Stimpson third girl.

BLACKHEATH HARRIERS

Six Harriers were in action at the British Indoor Championships and Shannon Hylton claimed silver in the final of the ladies 60m in 7.38 having run a PB of 7.37 in qualifying, writes Nick Brooks.

Maya Bruney ran superbly lowering her PB twice to 24.00 in the ladies 200m for third in the final.

In the men’s events Phil Sesemann took fourth in the 1500m in 3.48.20, albeit some way down on his PB, while Jonathan Ilori jumped 15.29m in the triple jump for a season’s best and seventh spot. Scott Huggins vaulted 5.04m in the pole vault, securing 10th place. Tom French finished 10 in the long jump (7.00m).

The 2016-17 Kent Cross Country League came to an end for the senior athletes at Sidcup.

Andy Rayner produced his best race of the season for third place, with Dan Kennedy 11th, Peter Tucker 21st, Richard Daniel 72nd, Richard Byford 82nd and Ian Taylor 99th.

In the ladies race Jess Keene again excelled in second place with Sarah Belaon fourth, Lorna Clowes ninth, Sophie Kelleher 11th, Sara Elmqvist 19th and Donnelle Yapp 38th. Harriers won the ladies team event for the year in the 6-a-side scoring event.

Rounding up recent indoor events, Luke Smallwood ran a season’s best of 48.17 over 400m in Dublin and Tremayne Gilling clocked 6.73 over 60m at Crystal Palace.

Reece Young registered 8.11 for 60m hurdles while Oliver Newport improved his season’s best in the long jump to 7.38m at a US university match. In New York last week Divine Oladipo moved her PB in the shot putt forward with 15.28m ,which is good enough for fifth on the UK rankings.

HERNE HILL HARRIERS

Harriers’ boys and girls were both crowned Surrey Cross County League champions at under-13 level after the final round at a wintry Happy Valley, Old Coulsdon, writes Geoff Jerwood.

There were also sixth-place finishes overall for the men and ladies, but it was the juniors who excelled.

The girls team dominated in the snow, led by strong runs from Maisie Collis and Poppy Craig-McFeely who were second and third respectively, well backed up by Phoebe Bowen seventh, Jess Butland eighth and Sophie Williams ninth to provide an emphatic team win.

The under-17 women’s team placed second on the day, led by Tatiana Cooke placing third and Katie Balme fourth in their age group and were also second overall in the final league standings

Harriers’ boys suffered a very depleted turnout for the final race on Wimbledon Common, but a commanding lead for the under-13 boys going into this race saw them also claim their league title over the full season. Cameron Welsh was an excellent third in his category on the day to help ensure the overall team success.

Herne Hill’s combined under-15 boys and under-17 men’s team placed seventh on the day, but came third in the final league table.

In the senior races, Harriers’ men put in their best league team performance of the season to place fourth in a very competitive field.

Chris Busaileh continued his return to form with a fine eighth position, with Richard Henderson 10th.

Jeff Cunningham (22nd), Mike Cummings (28th) and veteran Simon Coombes (37th) were also prominent in the scoring ten-man team.

Herne Hill men finished sixth of the nine teams in Division One over the four races, as did their female counterparts in Division One of the ladies league. Julia Wedmore was first Herne Hill team member at Happy Valley.

Harriers’ star veteran Gary Ironmonger won a gold medal at the Southern Counties Veterans AC Indoor Championship at Lee Valley on Sunday.

He ran to a controlled front-running victory in the M55 800m final, clocking 2.18.96 seconds and will be one of the contenders nationally in the age group this year.