Kickboxing: Walworth’s Jonathan Haggerty claims second world title with 8-second knockout

Jonathan Haggerty has picked up his second world title – taking just eight-seconds to knock out his opponent and claim the Roar Combat League featherweight belt.

The Walworth fighter only turns 20 on Saturday but has 11 straight wins since turning professional – all inside the distance.

Haggerty claimed the ISKA world title last year and has now doubled his collection of belts after an ulta-quick victory at Watford last weekend.

“It’s overwhelming – the fact I hold both hasn’t really sunk in yet,” said the South Londoner. “It is down to hard work and pure determination and dedication, everything I do in training has got to be perfection.

“I have to train three times a day to keep my weight down.

“Some people say my last fight only lasted six seconds – but I’ll say eight just to be safe! I was expecting a bloodbath for five rounds..

“I told my corner I was going to start with a big left head-kick and he just wobbled, I jumped on him and overpowered him. I was stretching every single day for that headkick – it’s paid off.”

If Haggerty continues with his impressive rise it is likely to lead to interest from a heavyweight mixed martial arts organisation like the UFC.

“I’d like to get more world titles and then go into the UFC,” he said. “You want to get noticed rather than go in as an ordinary person with nothing under your belt. If you’re something like a five-time world champion then people are going to watch.

“I’ve had a few promoters message me about world title fights but I don’t want to fully commit yet because that is how careers can get ruined. I’ll think about every decision.”

Trainer Alan Keddle said: “Nobody at 57kgs or 59kgs is going to match him. It’s not just about skill – he has got horrific power. In 23 years running a gym he is the strongest I’ve ever had.”