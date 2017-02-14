Southeasten keeping love on track for Valentines

A commuter train company played cupid today by beaming out messages of love on its information screens and announcing them over tannoys.

Southeastern found itself inundated with tweets from people keen to take up its Valentine Day offer to surprise their loved ones. Among the romantic messages were some heart warming tales such as that of a couple who experienced love at first site on a train.

A message at Mottingham station read: “To my valentine, my husband of 27 years, Martin. Our eyes first met over a crowded railway station 33 years ago! It’s certainly been a journey but we’re still on track today! Love you loads and always, Sue x”

Passenger Information Manager, John Till said: “Playing cupid is just one of the ways we look to put a smile on our passengers’ faces and we hope the lucky ones enjoyed the surprise messages from their Valentine. We connect people every day but always love to hear about couples who first set eyes on each other on our network.”