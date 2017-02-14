Grime star Stormzy in Twitter rage after police kick down door

Grime star Stormzy has blamed police officers for mistakenly kicking down his front door – because they thought he was a burglar.

The 23-year-old musician woke up this morning to find Met officers forcing down the door to his home in West Brompton.

It is understood that police believed Stormzy to be a burglar and smashed two panels out of his door while he was asleep at around 7.50am.

The rapper tweeted: “Woke up to Feds destroying my front door coz apparently I’m a burglar who burgles his own home.”

Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Omari, also posted a picture of the battered door on Twitter this morning.

His fans branded police “disgusting” on social media, while some joked that officers only wanted tickets to his upcoming tour.

A Met spokesman said there had been reports that the property was being burgled at around 1am.

Officers believed the house was vacant and burst in – but found only “two lawful occupants” inside. The door has since been secured.

Stormzy had attended the Elle Style awards with his girlfriend, 22 year-old Maya Jama, last night.

He picked up the Best Grime Act at the MOBO Awards in 2014 and 2015 and was named as an artist to look out for in the BBC’s Sound of 2015 list.

A spokesman for Stormzy said: “We have no comment to add at this time.”