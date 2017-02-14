Flying start for city’s cyclists as Londoners pedal past record

London cyclists made a record number of pedal-powered journeys around the capital in the first month of 2017, new figures reveal.

Transport for London said its Santander Cycles were hired out a total of 638,491 times during January – more than 50,000 times more than the same month last year.

It follows a record-breaking 2016 for the bike hire scheme, with more than 10 million journeys made over the last 12 months.

The total number of Santander Cycle trips made since the ‘Boris Bike’ programme began in 2010 has now passed the 50 million mark.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I’m delighted that record numbers of Londoners are using our world-famous Santander Cycles to travel around the capital.

“Cycling helps to improve our health, air quality and congestion, and that’s why I’m investing record amounts to make it even safer and easier for all Londoners to take to two wheels.”

More bikes and docking stations were added to the fleet last year, with special safety lights also introduced.

Santander ‘spin up’ classes are also taking place across the capital in a bid to encourage cyclists to get on their bikes.

Later this year TfL is due to unveil a lighter “next generation” model that will be more easily manoeuvrable with smaller wheels, a lower frame, a new gear hub and a more comfortable seat.

Paul Cowperthwaite, TfL’s general manager responsible for Santander Cycles, said: “Last year was a remarkable success for Santander Cycles, with new records being set for the busiest weekend, month and year.

“And this year will also be an exciting one as new lighter, more manoeuvrable bikes will be released to encourage even more people to have a go and widen the appeal of the scheme even further.”

The Mayor has committed an average £154 million a year to boost cycling during his administration.

The record investment will deliver more joined-up cycling infrastructure right across the city and includes funding for new cycle superhighways, quietway routes and a new cyclist and pedestrian bridge linking Rotherhithe and Canary Wharf.