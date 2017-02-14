QPR chief executive confirms new plan for stadium switch

Queen’s Park Rangers Football Club is considering plans for a new ground on the site of the Linford Christie Stadium in Shepherd’s Bush.

Lee Hoos, the club’s chief executive, suggested Rangers could strike a deal with Thames Valley Harriers to share a new community stadium in the north of the borough.

QPR had previously set out plans to build a new stadium at Old Oak Common but it is now considering alternatives.

However, the club has given strong indications that it wants to remain in Hammersmith and Fulham.

Speaking to the QPR club website, Mr Hoos said bosses were looking at “all possible options” to secure the club’s future within the borough.

Informal discussions have already taken place with officials at Hammersmith and Fulham council regarding the stadium plan.

It is understood that the club would want to demolish the track, which is currently used by Thames Valley Harriers, and rebuild a brand new stadium for community use.

Mr Hoos said: “A potential partnership with an athletics club such as Thames Valley Harriers to create a new community stadium – and an adjacent athletics track – could bring huge benefits to both clubs, as well as to the local community that is our home.

“Before putting forward any formal proposal for a new community stadium we would consult fans, local residents, schools, charities and others to see how best we could achieve those aims.”

The club said the proposed move was still at a “very early stage” and put no timeframe on when plans could be brought forward.

But it reassured supporters that fans would be fully consulted on “all aspects” of the new stadium.

It now appears that the Championship club has abandoned its plans to build a 40,000-seat ground at Old Oak Common.

Rangers pinned the blame on “wider problems” with the massive regeneration project in the area and difficulties acquiring the development site.

Landowner Cargiant, which owns the land on which QPR wanted to build, hopes to incorporate the plot into its redevelopment scheme, creating around 6,500 new homes.

QPR owners Tony Fernandes and Lakshmi Mittal are expected to stump up the cash for the new stadium, with the club aiming to increase capacity by almost 100 per cent.

Its current home at Loftus Road holds only 18,000 spectators.