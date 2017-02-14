EXCLUSIVE: Lewisham mayor Bullock quits post on under-fire foundation

Lewisham mayor Sir Steve Bullock has quit his post on the Surrey Canal Sports Foundation, thus throwing into further doubt the future of £1billion development plans for the area around Millwall’s ground, The Den.

The borough chief announced his resignation as a trustee at the end of last week, amid an array of reports about the finances of the foundation.

His move follows the announcement of an independent, external review into the finances of the SCSF, which is a big plank of a plan by developers Renewal to build 2,400 homes in the area.

The borough announced last month it has abandoned attempts to grab land from around The Den. The scrapping of the compulsory purchase order which would force this through has, though, yet to be rubber-stamped, either by Lewisham’s ruling cabinet or full council.

SCSF was the vehicle set up to run a £40m sports complex, Energise, yards from The Den, and house the Millwall Community Scheme and also the club’s highly-regarded academy, both currently based at the club-owned Lions Centre in Bolina Road.

The South London Press can reveal Sir Steve wrote to SCSF last week to say: “As you know, I have always sought to make a clear distinction between my trusteeship of SCSF and my role as elected mayor of Lewisham. I was happy to take on my trusteeship because I believed and still continue to believe the Energize project can deliver enormous benefits to the people of the borough.

“But given the amount of recent media reporting, and inaccurate comments I understand to be circulating on social media, it has become clear to me that my continued involvement with SCSF is not helping either the borough or the Foundation.

“It is also creating unnecessary confusion at a time when I need to concentrate my efforts on the many challenges facing the borough today not least the continuing impact of government austerity programmes. I have therefore decided that I should tender my resignation as a trustee with immediate effect.”

Questions have arisen over whether SCSF’s application for a Housing Action Zone, which is accompanied by a £20m grant from the Greater London Authority, included the claim Sport England would grant the foundation £2m for Energise.

Lewisham’s overview and scrutiny business panel will tonight meet to discuss the latest developments.

Panel chairman Cllr Alan Hall, a consistent critic of Lewisham and Renewal’s development plans, said: “I intend to raise these serious matters with council officers this evening.”