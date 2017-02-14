Princess Anne visits Woolwich’s award winning midwives

HRH The Princess Royal came to Woolwich to see its award winning midwives. Princess Anne, visited Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Stadium Road on Thursday February 9.

The Queen’s daughter, who is the patron of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), met members of the hospital’s team who were crowned Midwifery team of the Year 2016.

The gong was awarded to the team by the RCM for their commitment to excellence and innovative approaches to provide maternity services and their team working.

The royal guest met maternity staff from the delivery suite and midwife led Birth Centre in addition to those who support mothers in the community. She also chatted to some new mums and found out about some of the initiatives inducing the electronic e-midwife called Edie which enables mums-to-be to ask questions via social media.

Helen Knower, head of midwifery, at Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust which runs the hospital, said: “It is a great honour to welcome The Princess Royal to our maternity unit. I am very proud of my team who all work so hard and go the extra mile for our parents. We receive so much positive feedback from the people we care for so that is absolutely the highest praise we could ever hope for.”

Elizabeth Butler, the trust’s chair, said: “We were delighted to welcome HRH Princess Anne to QEH to see the excellent work that our midwives do at the hospital, as well as at University Hospital Lewisham and in the community. Everyone has worked so hard to making the service the success it is. As a result they have been recognised with a wealth of awards both for their staff and leadership and the one from the RCM is the pinnacle of their achievements so far.”

Professor Cathy Warwick CBE, the chief executive of the RCM, said: “It is a great opportunity to display the wonderful work that midwives and maternity staff do here day in day out to personalise care for women. There was also a chance to show Her Royal Highness the different choices available to women and their partners at the Trust, and she had the chance to hear first-hand from mothers, midwives and other maternity staff about the wonderful work they are doing, and how it is delivering a first class service for women, babies and their families.”

Attendees also included Dr Pieter van der Merwe MBE the deputy lord lieutenant for Greenwich; Professor Lesley Page CBE the president of the RCM in addition to Greenwich’s Mayor councillor Olu Babatola.