Four businesses given maximum fine for dumping rubbish in Eltham

By Mandy Little -
FOUR businesses who contributed to a town centre eyesore have been hit with the maximum fine councils can give.

Greenwich council has fined the four flytippers £400 each for dumping waste in an alleyway in Passey Place off Eltham High Street.

Eltham Police reported the unsightly eyesore of rubbish including cardboard boxes, black sacks and a chair to the council on Monday January 16. Enforcement officers removed the waste and examined the contents to identify the culprits who were sent fixed penalty notices totally £1,600 over the next few days.

Cllr Jackie Smith, the cabinet member for community safety and environment, said: “The Royal Borough of Greenwich is committed to punishing fly-tippers who show blatant disregard to our community including, in this instance, the customers they serve. We have a zero-tolerance approach to this crime and will always issue the maximum £400 fixed penalty notice wherever relevant. Thank you to our residents who continue to alert us to fly-tipping and share intelligence on suspected culprits. By working together we can help crack down on fly-tipping in the borough for good.”

If you have intelligence on suspected fly-tippers in Greenwich email: envirocrime@royalgreenwich.gov.uk.

To report a fly tip for removal visit https://greenwich.fixmystreet.com/

