Tube and bus station listing bid to prevent demolition in Santiago Calatrava Greenwich scheme

CALLS have been made to list a station and bus interchange to protect them from demolition if a dramatic scheme by international architect Santiago Calatrava goes ahead.

The 20th Century Society are applying for Grade II* listing of the North Greenwich underground station designed by award winning architects Alsop, Lyall & Stormer and surrounding bus interchange on Greenwich Peninsula which is the work of Sir Norman Foster.

Stunning images of £1b plans for a new station and transport hub designed by Santiago Calatrava were unveiled by peninsula developers Knight Dragon last week. The plans include an 80ft high winter garden and glass galleria for tube travellers to arrive into topped with three skyscrapers.

Greenwich council gave outline planning permission for the developers plans which include 13,000 homes and the demolition and complete rebuild of the North Greenwich tube and bus interchange. But the heritage body are flagging up the merits of both the station and bus interchange

Tessa Pinto, the conservation adviser, told The Mercury, ‘We recognise that the wider area has a great deal of potential for redevelopment, but we think it is vital that these outstanding examples of modern engineering and design are retained in any new plans. They were designed by some of the our most important contemporary British architects, and to the highest quality. They are absolutely fit for their purpose and are barely twenty years old. It would be a huge and needless shame to lose them.’

In the citation made to Historic England, who will advise the Secretary of State for Culture Media and Sport on the listing decision highlights both date from only 1999. Its notes Greenwich North station was built as part of the extension of the Jubilee Line which was described at the time of having ‘some of the finest public-sector architecture in Britain of recent years’. “The construction of the North Greenwich underground station was technically complex, with sophisticated engineering required to deal with the polluted and heavily waterlogged site.”

The citation says the huge box excavated was used to hang the parabolic-shaped concourse from the roof on slender steel struts and creating dramatic views down to the platform level.

It also notes the praise from the Commission for Architecture and the Built Environment (CABE) which on its use of intense blue colours, columns and concourse structure and bowed ceiling ribs which “all evoke a subtle image of a ship with its rigging” suitable to its site surrounded by the River Thames.

The citation further states “The North Greenwich interchange is equally an exemplar of the synthesis of civil engineering and architecture. Its soaring, aerodynamic roof, supported on tree-like steel columns, has been achieved by the close cooperation of engineer and architect. The design achieves a clarity of form that is deceptively simple, but firmly forward looking.” It describes its roof “designed to look like a bird’s wing in flight when seen from above” as dramatic.

Developer Knight Dragon have not yet responded to a request for a comment.