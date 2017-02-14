Concerns tower will cast a shadow over Greenwich Peninsula Ecology Park

FEARS a development would cast a detrimental shadow over a well loved watery oasis were aired.

A pre planning submission consultation was held on the details of plans to develop a further phase of Greenwich Millenium Village(GMV) last Thursday night. The plans, for which outline planning permission has been agreed include a 20 storey residential block with 90 homes, a new onsite energy centre to provide low carbon, heat, hot water and electricity for residents, shops and offices. But residents are worried the tower block will have a significantly bad impact on the nearby Greenwich Peninsula Ecology Park.

The developers recognise that the tower, which is intended to be a landmark building higher than the existing buildings, will cast a shadow over about 10 per cent of the park. However in mitigation a strip of land – called an “Ecology Swale” has been allocated close by. In addition developer GMV Ltd have made the building slimmer than originally proposed to reduce its impact in overshadowing the park.

But many visitors to the exhibition were not convinced. Resident Ian McDiarmid, told The Mercury: “The building is just too high for such a densely populated area. It is going to cast a major shadow over the eco park which is an important facility for people. It really appreciated – it is a real oasis in a built up area and gives the area a bit of character.”

Stuart Blakley, senior development manager of GMV Ltd, which is a joint venture between Taylor Wimpey and Countryside Properties in association with the Mayor of London, said “Outline planning permission was granted for the GMV master plan in 2012. Since 2012, we have delivered 428 new homes (including new affordable homes) out of the 1,746 approved. The approved masterplan also includes new commercial space, an energy centre and new public spaces at this strategic site.

“Recognising that the ecology park is an integral part of GMV we have reduced the footprint of the landmark residential building by 36 per cent compared to the building footprint consented by the outline planning permission. Together with re-orientating the footprint and breaking down the overall massing of the building, and so reducing the volume considerably, these measures considerably reduce overshadowing of the ecology park.”

“We thank all of those who took the time to attend our public exhibition and we are now reviewing the feedback received.”