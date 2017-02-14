81-year-old woman was subjected to a 96-minute attack by alleged rapist, court is told

An alleged rapist subjected an 81-year-old woman to a 96 minute attack, a court has heard.

Anthony Roberts, 41, is said to have followed the victim after she got off a bus, and dragged her to a secluded area where he raped her.

The elderly woman was allegedly followed as she got off a number 155 bus in Balham High Road, south London, at about 8.30pm last Friday.

Roberts was arrested on suspicion of rape in Tooting, south London on Saturday and was charged the next day.

He appeared in Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court yesterday (mon) charged with kidnap and two counts of rape.

Robin Simpson, prosecuting, said the alleged attack lasted 96 minutes.

Roberts was remanded in custody until March 10, for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Kingston Crown Court.

Detectives continue to appeal for information, and have released a CCTV image of a witness they want to speak to who was wearing a jacket with a US flag on the back.

DI Melissa Laremore, from the Met’s Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Command, said: “My team are keen to trace a male witness seen on Rinaldo Road, Balham on the evening of the incident.

“He was wearing a jacket with a distinctive American flag design on the back. A CCTV image of this man has now been released.

“I would urge him to come forward and contact police.

“In addition to this, the victim’s distinctive red Marks and Spencer’s jacket went missing after the attack.

“My investigators are working to trace it in and around the local area as it is of important evidential value. If you have any knowledge of its whereabouts, please get in touch.”