10,000 irises and weekend of stalls on Greenwich Peninsula for spring

10,000 fresh irises are to be suspended in the air and stalls with seasonal produce and crafts are to pop up to give people a taste of spring.

Greenwich Peninsula and Hemingway Design are launching “SAMPLE” with pop up events to celebrate the beginning of each new season. The first event to welcome spring will be heldon Saturday March 4 and Sunday March 5 in Peninsula Square, from 10am until 5pm on both days.

The event coincides with “The Iris” a specially commissioned site specific work by Rebecca Louise Law which is to be installed in the NOW Gallery at The Gateway Pavilions in the square from Thursday March 2 until Sunday May 7.

SAMPLE, presented by Urban Village, promises to be a unique weekend providing a sampling experience of products by hand picked designers and makers. The area outside North Greenwich underground station is to be transformed into a shopping area with blooms and plants provided by The Royal Horticultural Society. There is also to be designed lounge spaces with changing areas and music from Brownswood Recording and DJ Gilles Peterson.

Those signed up in the fashion area include FOLK, Universal Works and Wood Wood while the home ware offer will feature designers such as Earl of East and Jamie Gaunt. The section to celebrate British produce is to include stalls such as Wildes Cheese , Riverford and Fosse Meadows alongside tasting sessions and workshops.

Visitors will also be able to explore the wild meadows with edible plants and wild herbs in Greenwich Peninsula Garden, designed by Alys Folwers and Thomas Hoblyn, in collaboration with Tim Dixon’s Design Research Studio.

The Iris exhibition will see 10,000 multi coloured fresh irises suspended with copper wire appearing to float in the gallery. The work, inspired by the native marshland plant which was once prolific on the regeneration site, is set to change shape over the show’s run as the fresh flowers dry out.

The East London artist, said: ‘I like to capture and cherish small beautiful natural objects to create an artwork that can be observed without the pressure of time. Preserving, treasuring, celebrating and sharing the beauty of the earth with the world is what drives me.’

Jemima Burrill the gallery curator, said: “We are very pleased to have Rebecca Louise Law transforming NOW Gallery with her extraordinary tribute to nature and its demise. We are fascinated to see how her exhibition will evolve over the three months in the gallery from fresh blooms to dried flowers hanging poetically from the ceiling in an unpredictable and sculptural way. We would like people to think of the gallery as their own, to come and regularly see how the installation is changing.