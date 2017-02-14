Broken promises over Greenwich Peninsula parking spaces says mum

RESIDENTS in affordable homes on Greenwich Peninsula say they are stressed out over the expense of parking in the area as they have no allocated places.

Jenna Dennis a tenant of Moat housing association in the new block 51 Chandlers Avenue, built as part of Knight Dragon’s has spoken out about the problems fellow residents of affordable homes are experiencing.

The mum-of-two who moved into her new home in October 2015, told The Mercury: “I was the first group of residents to move in here. Before we moved we were told we would get parking spaces under the building but would have to wait until everyone had arrived before they would be allocated. But since then we have been told those in the affordable homes, unless disabled, will not be getting any. I would not have signed on the dotted line if I had known this as I have two very young boys ages one and two and I would be stuck without a car. The residents who own their homes have bought spaces as part of the deal. There is plenty of spaces left but we have been told the affordable home residents are not allowed to pay for a permit to use them.”

She said: “Its a huge problem as parking charges are made 24/7 on Greenwich Peninsula due to The 02 . Elsewhere in Greenwich it is free in the evenings and there are parking bays which you can use for up to two hours. Here is always costs £5 for two hours or £7 for four hours.

I just don’t know what we are expected to do. Some people are getting £65 parking tickets on a daily basis which they cannot afford to pay. People are getting really stressed out about it.”

A spokesman on behalf of Knight Dragon, told The Mercury: “Car parking is at a ratio of 0.25 per home on the peninsula (as per the planning consent) due to the excellent public transport links which the peninsula benefits from and in accordance with creating a sustainable district. Knight Dragon have no say in how the social providers allocate their spaces to their tenants – they do so as they see fit and future tenants are made aware of the parking situation prior to moving to the Peninsula and sign an agreement to acknowledge this prevailing situation.”

A spokesman from Moat told The Mercury: “Whilst sympathetic to some residents’ preference for off-street parking, we have a duty to ensure that our homes remain affordable. On the block with properties for affordable rent, there is no off-street parking with the exception of six disabled spaces. This is in order to keep rents and service charges as low as possible. Our teams informed residents in this block that this would be the case prior to moving-in and have confirmed this again in writing.”