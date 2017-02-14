Mum’s heartfelt plea to find the killer of her 15-year-old son on Valentine’s Day

The mother of a teenage boy who was shot in their family home on Valentine’s Day 10 years ago has issued a heartfelt plea for anyone with information about his murder to come forward.

In addition to this latest appeal detectives have offered a £20,000 reward leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person(s) responsible for the death of Billy Cox.Billy who was 15-years-old at the time of his death, left Acre Lane, Brixton, at 2.36pm on February 14, 2007 and made his way home to Fenwick Place, Clapham.

His sister, then aged 13, returned to their home a short time after and as she neared the door, she heard a ‘bang.’ Inside, she found her brother dying.

A friend turned up at the premises and helped her to give first aid whilst they waited for an ambulance. A paramedic also treated Billy but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as a gunshot wound to the chest.

There were no signs of forced entry and detectives believe it is possible that Billy knew his attacker.

Detectives investigating Billy’s murder hope that with the passing of time, someone will now feel able to tell police the name of the person or people responsible for Billy’s murder.

Detective Sergeant Jason Grafham said: “The murder of Billy Cox is an ongoing investigation for the Metropolitan Police Service. We remain hopeful that witnesses will come forward to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

“As time passes people’s lifestyles and allegiances can change and these people may want to help us get justice for Billy and his family.

“If anyone is concerned about contacting our team direct, we ask that you put a call into Crimestoppers where you can remain anonymous. All calls will be treated in the utmost confidence and we urge you to pick up the phone, for the sake of Billy’s family.”

Billy’s mother Tim Cox, also known as Arporn Cox said: “First of all I would like to say Sawaddee to greet you in Thai. I would like to seek justice for an incident which happened 10 years ago. I was married to an Englishman and had two children, a boy and a girl.

“On 14 February 2007 at 10am, I said goodbye to my son before going to work. I was working in a Thai restaurant. I didn’t want to go but I had to.

“In the afternoon I telephoned him to see whether he was all right but he didn’t answer the phone. At some time after 3pm, my daughter telephoned and she was crying. I thought they had quarrelled with one another. She said no and she wanted me to get home at once as Billy, my son, had been shot.

“I got home straight away. I saw all the police tapes around the road and by the house. My husband and the police came towards me. I shouted to my husband ‘please don’t tell me that my son is dead.’ My husband said ‘yes darling, he is.’

“I fell to the ground. I cried and cried until I had no tears left and I wanted to die with him. I had to accept the truth that my son had left us.

“I have followed both English and Thai traditions to remember him with the help of my friends. I have followed a simple way of life. I go to the temple and pray for him. I have been living like this for the past 10 years.

“Every year we have a commemoration to remember him at the temple. I miss him so much. His life was taken away at such a young age. But I have to be strong because I still have my daughter to live for. My husband passed away five years ago with a broken heart.

“I would like to seek justice and I’m appealing for anyone who has any information about this case, no matter how small it is, to come forward and inform the police so that they can catch the person who shot him.

“I am sad to think that nobody is still interested in my son’s case. I even thought that the police had forgotten all about my son. Ten years have passed and I am still always praying to God or Buddha that one day they will find the killer who shot my son so I can finally find some peace in my heart. I will cooperate with the police in helping them to find the killer.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 020 8785 8267 or via 101 or @MetCC.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

+ In June 2007, officers arrested five men at an address near Clapham High Street in connection with Billy’s murder.

Four were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and were later released without charge.

A fifth man, then aged 20, was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Billy Cox. He was also released without charge in 2008