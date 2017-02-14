Firefighters rescue hundreds from ‘Fifty Shades’ sex game mishaps

Fire chiefs have warned kinky couples to play it safe on Valentine’s Day after a sharp rise in the number of embarrassing sex game mishaps.

London’s firefighters have been called to rescue dozens of people from handcuffs and chains inspired by the hit film Fifty Shades of Grey.

Emergency services have also rushed to save men trapped in penis rings on nine occasions in the last year alone.

The erotic book series and the subsequent movie remakes are thought to have triggered the boom in erotic blunders.

Each call out costs the taxpayer at least £326 – meaning the London Fire Brigade has spent around £830,000 on sex rescues in the last three years.

And with the next instalment of the film saga hitting cinemas soon, firefighters are bracing themselves for more bedroom mishaps.

Dave Brown, the brigade’s director of operations, warned: “Our advice is simple. If the ring doesn’t fit, don’t force it on.

“As well as being painful, you could end up wasting emergency service time if you have to call us out.”

Firefighters came to the rescue of one man when doctors were unable to remove two metal rings that had been stuck on his penis for three days.

Crews had to scrub up and remove the rings using pedal cutters – a piece of hydraulic cutting equipment.

Other call outs included helping to free people from toasters and vacuum cleaners.

The brigade said it had freed nine men trapped in rings since April 2016 – the same as for the whole of the two previous years.

The number of bondage lovers stuck in handcuffs has also soared since the first film was released in February 2015, with 23 incidents in the last 10 months.

There were only 15 incidents recorded between April 2014 to April 2015 – but this had jumped to 27 by April 2016 when the DVD was released.

Mr Brown added: “This year so far is the biggest for Fifty Shades incidents since the books came out.”

In 2015/16, London firefighters rescued 459 people trapped in everyday household items, but this year the total is only 376.

While the number has dropped, the proportion of people trapped during sex games has gone up.

The brigade started the ‘Fifty Shades of Red’ campaign when the books were released, asking people to think carefully before getting themselves into sticky situations.

But despite the campaign’s worldwide coverage, the brigade is still called out to embarrassing incidents every day.

Over the last five years, the capital’s fire crews were called out to 13 children with their heads stuck in potties or toilet seats, 102 people stuck in handcuffs and 810 incidents where people needed wedding or finger rings removed.

Mr Brown said: “We’re pleased that fewer people are getting themselves stuck in difficult situations and reducing call outs.

“However, it seems the Fifty Shades of Grey effect is still leading to some embarrassing call outs.

“I’d like to remind everyone that 999 is an emergency number and should only be used as such.

“If there’s a genuine emergency, fire crews will of course attend and will be on the scene to help within minutes.”