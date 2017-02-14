Preview: Coming-of-age, coming-out play 46 Beacon will play limited season at Trafalgar Studios 2

Following a short run at The Hope Theatre and making its West End debut, 46 Beacon, a coming-of-age and coming-out play, will arrive at Trafalgar Studios 2 for a limited season.

Written by Drama Desk and Richard Rodgers Award winner Bill Rosenfield, the memory play is set at 46 Beacon, in 1970s Boston.

Alan and Robert spend a balmy July evening hoping for a connection, emotional or physical? 46 Beacon charts their quest in Bill Rosenfield’s fresh, funny and moving script.

Set within a theatrical hotel, Robert has invited Alan back to his room and although they are at different stages of their lives, they each have something the other yearns for

Writer, Bill Rosenfield said, “I couldn’t be happier that a semi-autobiographical account of a special night in my life is opening in the West End. Ultimately the play came out of my need to express just how far and fast Gay politics had progressed, in a touching but, I hope, also humorous way, and I am really excited to bring it to a wider London audience”.

46 Beacon will run at Trafalgar Studio 2 from 5th – 29th April.