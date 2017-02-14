Preview: Mr Tumble hosts a party in Wimbledon

Youngsters in South London are in for a real treat next month when one of the Nation’s favourite television stars performs his new family show at the New Wimbledon Theatre.

Justin Fletcher, who is known to millions of children around the world from the smash hit shows Justin’s House, Gigglebiz and Something Special, starring Mr Tumble, is bringing Justin’s Party to Wimbledon on the 6th and 7th March.

Justin is not going to be the only children’s television star gracing the stage in Wimbledon however, as he will be joined by TV presenter Cat Sandion.

Cat has been a presenter on children’s television channel CBeebies for the last few years and recently joined the team on series 4 of Justin’s House. She has also been part of the CBeebies Prom, the channel’s productions of A Christmas Carol and Alice in Wonderland, alongside presenting for the hugely popular pre-school channel.

Justin says of his brand new show: “The show will be a fun-filled extravaganza, suitable for the whole family, with lots of singing and dancing. It will be one big party! Mums, dads, grandparents and children alike will all be up on their feet singing, dancing and joining in with the entertainment! The show will be so much fun and hopefully everyone will go home with a big smile on their face.”

“We are also going to be joined by Englebert the puppy. He’s very lovable and sometimes a little bit mischievous and cheeky! He likes to chew everything!”

Justin’s Party will be at the New Wimbledon Theatre on Monday 6th and Tuesday 7th March 2017.