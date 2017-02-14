Requiem for Aleppo to receive it’s premiere at Sadler’s Wells

A very special work, conceived by composer David Cazalet will receive its premiere at Sadler’s Wells later this year.

Entitled Requiem for Aleppo, the brand new work has choreography by Jason Mabana and will feature 12 dancers from across the world in a special charity performance on the 23rd April.

BBC World Affairs editor John Simpson will introduce the night, and all money raised will go to support the work of charities Syria Relief and Techfugees.

Cazalet’s original music is a combination of Requiem Mass lyrics set to choral music, linked by Arabic poetry from the 11th, 12th and 13th centuries, also set to music, and interpolated throughout with the voices of people from Aleppo telling their real-life stories – stories gathered from recent interviews and which have fed into the development of the work.

Techfugees, a social enterprise coordinating the international tech community’s response to the needs of refugees, will live stream the show through its social media channels. Live streamed screenings of the show will take place in cities where the Aleppo Diaspora has found shelter (screenings are being planned in Cairo, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Istanbul, Berlin, Paris, Barcelona…Each of these screenings will be used to raise further funds).

Syria Relief is the largest Syria focused charity registered in the UK. With a solid network of committed management and logistics staff on the ground inside Syria, Syria Relief operate in some of the most hard to reach areas of Syria, including besieged areas.

With this level of expertise on the ground, Syria Relief implements humanitarian projects inside Syria in a number of different sectors from education, healthcare, livelihood, protection to food security and sponsoring orphans in the most desperate areas. Syria Relief is directly supporting civilians and displaced communities while providing the tools and training to help them become self-sufficient in their altered circumstances. Since their work started in 2011,they have touched the lives of 2 million people distributing more than 75 million dollars work of aid.

David Cazalet said, “I want Requiem for Aleppo to be a reminder, now and on going, of the suffering of a people and what the world has lost. It is an appeal to our common humanity – an expression of grief articulated in movement, song and design. It is a refusal to pay silent witness to a humanitarian crisis”. Requiem for Aleppo is written in memoriam for the lives that have been lost, destroyed, dislocated and displaced, it is a lament for the destruction of a city of great sophistication, history and tolerance whose loss is humanity’s loss.”

The dancers taking part are Arabella Scalisi (Italy), Beno Novac (Slovenia), Elisa Chou (Spain), Hae Haeyeon Lim (South Korea), Ines Pinheiro (Portugal), Jessica Eirado Enes (Italy), Naima Souhair (The Netherlands), Raoul Riva (France), Rob Bridger (UK), Sarina Sitinjak (Canada), Simone Zambelli (Italy) and Wennah Wilkers (The Netherlands)

Requiem for Aleppo will be performed at Sadler’s Wells on Sunday 23rd April. For further details you can visit the website www.sadlerswells.com / https://secure.sadlerswells.com/production/46161