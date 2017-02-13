Review: After 25 years STOMP shows no signs of keeping quiet

For over 25 years STOMP has been banging crashing and whacking things for the entertainment of London audiences and the groundbreaking stage production shows no signs of keeping quiet, writes Nicky Sweetland.

The show-which involves the cast using everyday objects as percussion instruments-has been performed to audiences all over the world and won numerous accolades, including an Oliver Award for Best Entertainment.

The onomatopoeic name reflects the delightful deluge of sound, which awaits guests at the Ambassadors Theatre, but in addition, audiences are treated to some tremendous percussive dance, hilarious clowning and exhilarating acrobatics.

It’s not all noisy bin lids and loud frying pans, with more subtle and subdued moments integrated into the show, in order to give a light and shade to the action, including a breathtaking routine using Zippo lighters, another involving the cast bouncing atop tractor inner tubes and a daring derby with supermarket shopping trollies.

The real highlight however, is when the intrepid squad abseils from the junk-yard-style set and use it as their drum kit as they swing back and forth in a daring and awe-inspiring routine.

The unique theatrical presentation is even surprisingly touching at times, but mostly offers a comical and spectacular evening at the theatre.

STOMP continues at the Ambassadors Theatre.