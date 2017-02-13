Greenwich council boss on tackling poverty and borough’s Fairness Commission

Mercury column for February 6 by councillor Denise Hyland the leader of Greenwich council

Tackling poverty and making the Royal Borough of Greenwich a fairer and more equal place has been a key priority for the council for many years. We have delivered huge improvements which have changed residents’ lives such as our ‘Families First’ initiative and now the Royal Borough is working to find new ways of tackling these complex issues. The council has set up the independent Fairness Commission, Greenwich: Our Future Together, which is led by 14 commissioners. Its work will enable the Royal Borough to create a strategy on how inequality and poverty can be tackled particularly following public sector cuts, changes in our local population and their aspirations. In order to get a good picture of your views and experiences, we need as many residents as possible to take part in the upcoming free workshop on Thursday 23 February. The event, which will be held at Woolwich Town Hall from 6pm to 8pm, will also include a discussion of local challenges to combatting poverty. If you would like to attend, please register via www.greenwichfairness.com

I was delighted to share some of the exciting development plans for Woolwich Arsenal with the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan during his visit last Thursday. It was a pleasure to discuss our vision to rejuvenate the area and I was proud to give him a guided tour of the proposed site for the capital’s seminal Cultural District. We spoke about how we can work together on our shared values and priorities for Londoners including creating more affordable homes for local people, boosting investment and increasing public transport links. The Mayor and his team also enjoyed a fantastic showcase by talented local dancers from Academy Performing Arts, which is based in Artillery Square.

While we look forward to the future, we must make sure that we do not forget our past. This was an important message at our Holocaust Memorial Day events which remembered genocide victims from around the world. I took part in the poignant ceremony at Woolwich Town Hall which was led by the Mayor of Royal Greenwich, Cllr Olu Babatola, and community faith leaders. I was particularly impressed by the powerful readings by pupils from Mulgrave Primary School who showed real empathy. Thank you to all the residents who took time out of their days to be a part of it.

Finally, it’s fantastic to see our Better Together meetings continue to go from strength to strength after getting underway for 2017. They’re a great chance to make suggestions to improve your area, raise issues that affect you – no matter how big or small – and work with us to find solutions. It has been particularly pleasing this time around to be able to feedback how we have acted on the issues that you raised in the previous round of meetings in September. From adding a no-through road sign at Woodville Street with the junction with Maryon Grove in Woolwich to broader work including taking tougher action on fly-tipping by issuing £400 Fixed Penalty Notices, you said and we did. We have also started a consultation about installing traffic calming measures in Hill Reach, Woolwich, in a response to residents’ concerns and have drafted extra patrols to Valley Grove in Charlton following a complaint about anti-social behaviour. I’m also really pleased that the Eltham Park South Café has been reopened. We are listening to what matters to you and we are taking action.

There’s still time to have your say. The Better Together meeting for Eltham and Shooters Hill is on Thursday (9) and Abbey Wood, Plumstead and Thamesmead is on Tuesday February 28. Key people from the council including councillors, cabinet members and officers will be among the people you will be able to speak to. To attend, you simply need to register at www.royalgreenwich.gov.uk/bettertogether