Mayor calls for scrappage fund to rid city of diesel vehicles

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has urged ministers to implement plans for a nationwide “dirty” diesel scrappage fund in a bid to fight back against the capital’s toxic air crisis.

Mr Khan said the package of measures could be pushed through government in two years as part of efforts to tackle the most polluting vehicles.

The plans include steps to pay out for the scrapping of up to 70,000 diesel vans and minibuses in London.

A credit scheme is also proposed, with around £2,000 for poorer families to trade in their cars for greener alternatives.

The Mayor has also recommended cash incentives to remove around 10,000 London cabs from the roads while promoting car-sharing ‘clubs’.

“The toxic state of our air leaves us with no choice but to rid our city of the most polluting diesel vehicles,” said Mr Khan.

“It is shocking that nearly half of new car sales in the UK are still diesel vehicles and the national system of vehicle excise duty still incentivises motorists to buy these polluting cars.”

Senior ministers – including the Chancellor Philip Hammond – were presented with the Mayor’s recommendations in a report today.

He hopes other cities in the UK will be able to use the plan as a model for their own schemes to reduce the number of diesel vehicles on the roads.

Mr Khan said the scrappage fund would fairly compensate motorists while making a significant contribution towards cleaning up the capital’s filthy air.

But critics have suggested that penalising diesel drivers will hit the poorest hardest.

The report comes after London was put on “high alert” last month under a new air quality monitoring system.

Mr Khan added: “A national diesel scrappage fund is the cost-effective way to deliver significant emission reductions while reducing the economic impact on those most affect, such as small businesses, charities and low income households.

“For years the Government has incentivised and encouraged people to purchase diesel cars – it is only fair that they now help people to switch to cleaner alternatives.”