Parents make emotional appeal to find the killer of their son

The parents of student who was found dead six years-ago has made a heartfelt plea to find the killers of their son after police released new CCTV images of two men shown running near to the scene.

A £20,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of Samuel Guidera’s killers continues to be offered by detectives.

The decision to release the footage has been made following an extensive review of all CCTV recovered following the murder. It has not previously been made available, and while the quality is poor, it is hoped it may lead to the identification of persons detectives

believe may hold vital information in respect of Sam’s murder.

The CCTV clip show two males running up Sydenham Road at 9.57pm, shortly after the murder, and around 15 minutes later running in the opposite direction.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Jones, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is still very much a live investigation. We hope that this previously unreleased CCTV may lead to the identification of two people that may be able to assist our investigation.

“Or it may be the two people in the CCTV recognize themselves and contact us. I would say to these two people, please do contact us, no matter what information you have, it may be crucial to solving this case.

“It is still hoped that after six years someone with knowledge of what happened to Sam can come forward and help solve the case.

“The investigation team will ensure there is no stone unturned in the search for Sam’s killer or killers.”

Samuel’s mother and father, Sarah and Chris Guidera, said: “The grief is still as raw now as it was six years ago.

“We would ask that people think back to this time and remember anything that is

significant. We really need justice for Sam.

“Although this won’t make any difference

to the loss we feel, we will at least have

some closure.

“From the moment Samuel was murdered on the February 12, 2011, we, as his parents started a life sentence from which we will never be released.

“We still feel a sense of anger and all we can do is continue to cope with each day as it comes, with the help of medication, family, friends, whatever it takes.

“As parents we have seen the devastation and heartbreak it has caused Sam’s brother and sister, other family members and friends.

“We just want somebody out there who knows something that could help in the

apprehending of the killers to come forward so they do not have the opportunity to take

another person’s life and destroy another

family. It could be somebody reading this who gets the call about the savage death of a loved one next.

“So we miss and think of him so much every single day, we cry, we love him so much. Time is not a healer, we will never get back to

normal. The people we were before no longer exist. So please look at your son, brother, uncle, think how you would miss them and if you know anything come forward; don’t let the cowards who took my son’s life kill again.”

Samuel Guidera, 24, was found collapsed in the street in Newlands Park – at the junction with Bailey Place – in Sydenham, about 200 metres from Penge East railway station on

Saturday, February 12, 2011. He died in

hospital later that night.

Sam, as he was known to his friends and family, had been stabbed in the heart, and his wallet, containing a Greenwich University

student card was stolen from him. This has never been recovered.

On the night of his death Sam had travelled on the 9.17pm train from Bickley to Penge East, arriving just after 9.30pm. He crossed the footbridge over the railway to the Newlands Park exit en route to meet his girlfriend.

He was last seen, before being found stabbed, at the bus stop opposite Bailey Place just before 9.40pm.

During the course of the investigation,

detectives have followed and eliminated more than 1,000 leads, viewed and released hundreds of hours of CCTV and have spoken to nearly 900 witnesses. Even after six years there are still some enquiries ongoing into the

numerous lines of enquiry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3734 or police via 101 or via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.