Boxing: New Cross heavyweight Dominic Akinlade suffers shock defeat

Dominic Akinlade’s hopes of an English title fight in April could be off after he suffered a shock defeat on Saturday.

The New Cross heavyweight, 36, dropped a 60-54 verdict to Halifax’s Josh Sandland, 24, who was only having his second professional bout.

It is a first career reverse for Akinlade and his record moves to 8-1-1.

The plan had been for the South Londoner to challenge unbeaten Nathan Gorman for the English belt at Crystal Palace’s National Sports Centre on April 1.

But it remains to be seen if that will still be sanctioned after an unimpressive showing on the Dove Promotions show at York Hall.

Brixton’s Ashley Bailey-Dumetz suffered a second defeat. The 33-year-old middleweight lost 59-54 but the scoring looked unfair in the South Londoner’s favour. His record stands at 2-2.