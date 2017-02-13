How Lewisham’s Fred Copeman helped to fight the fascist in the Spanish Civil War

In the early hours of February 12, 1937 a fleet of lorries pulled up outside a farm house in the Jarama Valley, 30 km south east of Madrid, writes David Mathieson.

About 500 British lads jumped out pulling their ruck sacks after them and headed into the courtyard of the house where they were given black coffee and bread.

One of them later recalled they looked to all the world like a group about to go on a Sunday outing.

But this was to be no picnic. In less than 72 hours more than half the group would be dead or badly wounded. For the rest, none of their lives would ever be the same again.

The men were all members of what were known as the International Brigades.

They had volunteered to fight in Spain when the Spanish military, led by General Francisco Franco, attempted to overthrow the elected left-leaning Republican government.

The botched coup rapidly escalated in a bitter civil war.

Hitler and Mussolini sent forces to help Franco, while thousands of left-wingers – organised by the communist party – headed to Spain to defend the republic against the forces of fascism.

Among those young anti-fascists was Fred Copeman. He was one of the very few who had any military experience although his career as a rating in the Royal Navy had ended badly.

In 1931, around a 1,000 seaman of the Atlantic fleet based at Invergordon in Scotland went on strike when the Admiralty attempted to cut their pay.

It was the nearest thing the Royal Navy ever came to a full-blown mutiny and Fred was one of the ringleaders.

After being discharged, he became an organiser in the Unemployed Workers Union and when the Spanish Civil War broke out in the summer of 1936, Fred made his way to Spain.

Described by one volunteer as “a great bull of a man with no sense of fear” – he had been a heavyweight boxer in the navy – Fred established himself as a leader of the British recruits.

At the battle of the Jarama Valley, Fred and the other volunteers needed every ounce they possessed of strength and courage.

Franco launched a surprise attack on republican forces defending the besieged capital, Madrid. Had it succeeded the war would have been lost and on February 12 only the British volunteers stood between Franco and victory.

What happened next was an story of extraordinary bravery against the odds.

For every one British volunteer on the hillside of the valley that day there were at least three seasoned, professional soldiers.

Franco’s troops were elite infantrymen, equipped with modern rifles, hand grenades and machetes.

They were supported by a company from Hitler’s Condor Legion armed with heavy machine guns and mortars. It was a formidable force which would have tested army professionals, let alone raw volunteers.

Without formal training and poorly equipped, the British stuck doggedly to their position until

reinforcements arrived to stem the fascist advance.

The Spanish Civil War ended in the spring of 1939 but there was little time for Fred to recuperate as within the year he had joined the forces again to fight in World War II.

This time he was a

member of the Home Guard in Westminster with special responsibility to protect the Royal Family, an ironic duty for a left-winger with Republican sympathies.

After the war Fred

continued to fight – this time as a Labour council in Lewisham Town Hall.

He was awarded an OBE and a street in Sydenham, now proudly bears his name.

Read Frontline Madrid: Battlefield sites of the Spanish civil war, Signal Books, David Mathieson (with an introduction by Jon Snow)

David Mathieson is a writer on the Spanish Civil War

@mathiesonmadrid.