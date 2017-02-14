Big-match verdict: AFC Wimbledon 1 Charlton 1 – Addicks punished for failing to kill off derby contest

This South London derby may have lacked a lot of quality – but it certainly made up for it in terms of incident.

Where to start with it all?

We had a superb free-kick from Ricky Holmes which put Charlton ahead.

Seven minutes of stoppage time at the end of the first-half due to the linesman being struck with an object thrown from the section housing Charlton fans and some full-blooded tackles leaving players needing lengthy treatment.

Tom Elliott denying the Addicks with his 12th goal of the campaign in the second minute of stoppage time. Then the big man was promptly sent off by disciplinarian referee Carl Boyeson for his celebration.

The drama carried on after the final whistle as Karl Robinson had to be restrained following a comment made by a member of Dons staff as he headed towards the tunnel.

What was allegedly said is certainly not suitable for print. The same applies to a banner which was held up by home fans aimed at the former Milton Keynes manager.

When you look at the level of animosity aimed at Robinson, who had security with him throughout the game and even when conducting his post-match media duties, it makes you wonder how vitriolic it will be when the Buckinghamshire club head to South London on March 14.

I’ve not even touched on some other talking points from the match. Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley felt Ezri Konsa’s 11th-minute foul on Jake Reeves “was as close to a leg-breaking red card you’ll ever see”. Robinson was left talking about a “blatant penalty” when Josh Magennis tried to get on the end of Chris Solly’s cross just before the Dons got back on level terms.

We didn’t have the benefit of replays. The way Boyeson officiated – dishing out bookings from the word go – he surely would have cracked down on any offences which he saw.

Elliott was unlucky to be sent off. He was grabbed by one fan as he ran to the advertising hoardings. It was hardly out of control.

When you look back at the match, it was certainly a contest which Charlton had the chances to kill off.

They were the better side in the opening 45 minutes with Wimbledon looking off the pace. Joe Aribo curled one chance wide while Barry Fuller made a crunching – but absolutely vital – near-post challenge on Konsa which saw the Dons skipper fail to re-emerge for the second half after injuring his left shoulder.

Lee Novak really should have made it 2-0 in the 55th minute. Holmes’ pass took a lucky deflection into his path but he found the side-netting with his shot. For a striker of his reputation, it goes down as a bad miss.

Shortly after James Shea flew to his left to push away Tony Watt’s 20-yard strike.

Wimbledon were more effective in that second period. Their long-ball game is not exactly a difficult strategy to identify – aiming time and time again for Elliott – but that doesn’t make it easy to stop.

Although, to a large degree, Charlton did manage to nullify physical opponents. Lyle Taylor had his head in his hands after volleying wide while Dom Poleon and Reeves both produced loftier efforts which also strayed off goal – Declan Rudd did not have proper saves to make.

But when they let their guard drop, it was costly.

Shea’s long punt forward was won in the air by substitute Tyrone Barnett – the key was reacting to the flick on. But Adam Chicksen switched on to Elliott’s break into the box too late, by the time he did race back the Dons number nine produced a fine finish across Rudd which showed he is not all about aerial threat.

For Wimbledon it was a useful point as they move closer to realising their pre-season objective – consolidating in the division. It’s also worth pointing out that they took six points from the South London derbies this season, the same amount as Millwall, and did not suffer a defeat.

Charlton’s problem continues to be a lack of a clinical touch in front of goal.

Just 37 goals from 29 games is only matched by Oxford United in the top half of the table. While Novak linked the play well at the weekend – Joe Aribo and Ezri Konsa particularly impressive in combining with the experienced targetman – he is in the side to hit the back of the net and two goals in 23 appearances has been a disappointing return.

Nicky Ajose has been loaned to Swindon after plenty of opportunities to justify his pricetag. Josh Magennis is the club’s top scorer in League One with eight – and undoubtedly the biggest success of the summer signings in terms of frontmen – but his style of play means he is not expected to be prolific.

It is having that ruthlessness which makes the difference when you boil it down to who is truly in the promotion shake-up.

Charlton have only lost six times – the same amount as league leaders Sheffield United and second-placed Scunthorpe United – but their 14 draws are only bettered by Bradford City (15).

Provided Robinson is given the summer to further rebuild the squad in the shape he wants, the centre-forward department remains an area which seems to need attention.

With the third best defensive record in the division, that is not what is letting Charlton down from properly entering the promotion chase – it is that killer touch in front of goal.