Dons issue statement on incident involving Charlton boss Karl Robinson and condemn offensive banner

AFC Wimbledon are investigating the post-match incident which saw Charlton boss Karl Robinson claim he was abused by an AFC Wimbledon member of staff.

And Dons chief executive Erik Samuelson has condoned an offensive banner aimed at the Addicks manager which was held up during the 1-1 derby draw.

Wimbledon are also going through CCTV footage to identify who threw a coin which struck one of the assistant referee, describing it as a “reckless and stupid act”.

Robinson had a security presence during and after the match. His six years in charge of Milton Keynes ensured he would get a hostile reception.

“We were very aware that the presence at the game of Mr Robinson, a former Milton Keynes manager, represented a risk because many of our fans feel he was very disrespectful of our club in his time there,” said Dons chief executive Erik Samuelson in a statement. “For that reason we went out of our way to avoid any incidents – at the start of the game he was accompanied onto the pitch by our manager, Neal Ardley, to try to reduce the hostile reception he got, and he was also accompanied on and off the pitch by a steward, without incident, before and after half-time.

“Unfortunately, as he was leaving the pitch at the end of the game it appears that he was abused by one of our volunteers.

“This does not reflect well on anyone but we can only deal with our part in the incident. We will complete our investigation before reaching a final conclusion. However, while we won’t pre-empt that conclusion we wish to make it clear now that any abusive remark by a volunteer towards an opposition employee is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“There was also an incident close to the end of the game when a banner containing an obscene word was unfurled at one end of the stadium.

“We work very hard to create a friendly, family atmosphere at the club and this totally undermines that work. At some stage in most of our meetings within the club we find ourselves asking the question – ‘what would be best for the club?’ It is impossible to see how displaying such a banner is good for the club. The people who did this have damaged our hard-won reputation among our own fans as well as football fans everywhere. We will do our utmost to prevent a repetition.”