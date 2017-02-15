Big match verdict: Stoke 1 Crystal Palace 0 – manager change and splashing cash not ended year-long malaise

Saturday’s performance marked an improvement for Sam Allardyce and his players after the capitulation to Sunderland – but both games resulted in no goals scored and no points earned. It confirms Palace’s perilous position, second-bottom of the Premier League with 13 games remaining.

The Eagles looked far more compact against Stoke after reverting to a back four. Luka Milivojevic was given a baptism of fire making his debut away to a physical Stoke side and struggled in the first half as Palace were pegged deep into their own half, facing a barrage of crosses.

Sam Allardyce’s arrival in SE25 was viewed as a guarantee of securing Palace’s Premier League status. So far, the only certainty during Allardyce’s reign is that ending the Eagles’ year-long malaise requires more than changing the manager and a high transfer budget.

Chairman Steve Parish’s dressing room speech and last Sunday morning’s squad meeting following the defeat to Sunderland had been viewed as a watershed moment in Palace’s season. The manager even appointed sports psychologist, Lee Richardson, to address the team’s fragile confidence for the run-in. Palace’s team on paper should have more than enough to stay up but the winnable games are beginning to run out.

Last September Crystal Palace enjoyed a 4-1 victory against Stoke City, the second of three consecutive league victories that propelled them to eighth in the table. In the 20 league fixtures since, Palace have won three, drawn three and lost 14. The Eagles have only won seven of their last 46 league fixtures – losing 28.

Joel Ward struggled against the pace and skill of the 20-year-old winger Ramadan Sobhi.

Jeffrey Schlupp would offer more athleticism despite not being a natural right-sided player. Schlupp and Patrick van Aanholt’s pace would also create an extra attacking outlet for Palace with their ability to overlap. Another insipid attacking display where Palace struggled to carve open any clear openings is a continuing cause of concern. Despite the pace and skill of Andros Townsend and Wilfried Zaha out wide, the Eagles are struggling to consistently utilise Christian Benteke’s aerial ability.

The Belgian’s heavy touch from Jason Puncheon’s ricocheted effort shortly before Stoke City’s goal wasted Palace’s best chance to take the lead in a tight, scrappy affair. Benteke has had a decent first season for the Eagles with a return of nine league goals and is excellent at holding up the ball but his lack of pace renders Palace a predictable attacking force.

The basic strategy for the team involves releasing the pace of Townsend, Zaha and van Aanholt who can launch crosses for Benteke to attack. However, Premier League defences such as Stoke are comfortable defending deliveries – more variety of play is required at this level.

Loic Remy made a late substitute appearance at Stoke and the Chelsea loanee will hang on the shoulder of defenders and run in behind. The 30–year-old is the type of striker Allardyce favours as his pace offers Palace more options beyond the aerial threat of Benteke, which they already carry from Scott Dann, James Tomkins, Damien Delaney and possibly Mamadou Sakho.

Palace have two weeks off before facing Middlesbrough, where a win will put them level on points with the north-east side. The Eagles then face West Brom away followed by two home games against Tottenham and Watford. Failure to notch up victories in those three home games will leave Palace in the dangerous position of requiring wins against the top six, including away trips to Chelsea, Liverpool and the Manchester clubs.

Allardyce will surely prepare Sakho to start against Middlesborough. Delaney and Tomkins struggled against Stoke, particularly when Marko Arnautovic dropped between the lines as he did for Joe Allen’s goal.

Allardyce showed faith in Delaney by giving him the captaincy after last week’s incident with a Palace supporter at half-time against Sunderland but the defence is still too vulnerable against quality opposition. Sakho and Dann would complement each other well with the Frenchman’s athleticism and physicality buttressed by Dann’s leadership.

Dann, Sakho and Milivojevic could offer an effective defensive triangle that would give the team a platform to attack opponents and allow for a higher press. Allardyce must integrate his four January signings into the starting 11 during the next fortnight as Palace prepare for a Middlesborough side who are the Premier League’s draw specialists with 10. A victory is the only acceptable result for an underperforming Palace side.