James McArthur: I’m glad Palace chairman Steve Parish had dressing room chat with players

James McArthur says Crystal Palace’s players believe they will avoid relegation despite a 1-0 away defeat to Stoke City that leaves the Eagles second-bottom of the Premier League.

The Scot reckons the squad reached a turning point after chairman Steve Parish’s passionate words and the team meeting last Sunday following the 4-0 home thrashing to Sunderland.

McArthur said: “There was obviously a lot said about the chairman speaking to us and the team meeting but I’m glad that he spoke to us.

“He’s a Palace fan and cares deeply about the football club. It’s up to the players to keep us in the Premier League. The meeting we had last Sunday morning was difficult, the whole squad was low and some strong words were said. But everyone spoke and afterwards we all had a better idea about how we can improve results.

“It was important that everyone spoke because we’re all in this together. The standard in training all week was excellent and you could see against Stoke how much more compact we were. If we can maintain that solidity the results will improve.

“We didn’t create as much as we wanted but everyone in the squad is in a better place now and we’re looking at each other as a group of players and thinking – we’re going to do this – we’re going to do whatever it takes to stay up.”

Palace face relegation rivals Middlesbrough at home in a fortnight in an ultimate six-pointer with just three points separating the bottom six sides. McAthur knows nothing but a first Palace league win of 2017 in SE25 will suffice.

“We need everyone in the squad to give everything if we’re going to beat Middlesbrough and pick up more points moving forward. We know that we’re not in a great position but if we beat Middlesbrough we’ll go level on points with them. Everyone in the squad has more belief, we’re working harder in training and we are trying to do the right things.”