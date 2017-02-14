Big match verdict: Millwall 1 Southend 0 – Lions timing run well as play-off assault gathers momentum

If referee Andre Marriner helped Millwall’s play-off pursuit on Saturday, it wasn’t by dismissing Southend winger Will Atkinson in the 33rd minute.

As Lions boss Neil Harris was quick to point out afterwards, the decision seemed to harden the visitors’ resolve as the previously pacy, direct and effective play of the home side became a little ragged.

Whether Atkinson’s undoubtedly mistimed challenge merited a dismissal is neither here nor there – Harris being as magnanimous in his appraisal as one would expect from a victorious manager – it was Marriner’s contribution five minutes from time which was more noteworthy.

Showing an impressive determination to take the game to numerically-superior opponents, Shrimpers manager Phil Brown refused to sacrifice either of his forwards as Atkinson trudged off and hurled on forwards as the second-half wore on, with Millwall penned back in their own penalty area.

One of those substitutes, Jermaine McGlashan, went around Lions left-back Tony Craig and crumpled under the Millwall skipper’s sliding tackle but Marriner was well-positioned and having none of it.

It was a crucial decision and looked a credible shout but a penalty would have been harsh on a Lions team at the only point they had appeared unsettled at the back.

Southend striker Marc-Antoine Fortune is a handful and there were occasions, before and after Atkinson’s tackle left Craig in a heap, when the visitors managed to get behind Harris’ impressive back line but even then the full-backs funnelled back as central defenders Byron Webster and Jake Cooper unfussily tidied up.

Harris has fashioned a team with the traits to get out of League One in the right direction: a steadfast back four; a clutch of young, mobile attackers spinning off a seasoned warrior up front; and not too much dwelling on the ball between the two.

Webster epitomised Millwall’s grit in the 51st minute after taking a direct hit where it hurts from a full-blooded Simon Cox drive – and it was a cold afternoon. The Lions defender was instantly off the ground and continued to stagger around maintaining his position as Marriner uncharitably refused to halt play.

At the other end young Fred Onyedinma was putting in the kind of display that illustrates just what a prospect he is – and just how agonising it will be for Harris if the attacker does opt to move on at the end of this season.

The Millwall academy product started up top and was instantly on the same wavelength as the impressive Steve Morison, gobbling up his knock-downs and lay-offs to terrorise the Southend back four in the opening exchanges as though the two had been playing in tandem for years.

Jed Wallace too, on either flank, showed impressive passing and a willingness to run at opponents like the old-fashioned wingers that are so cherished at his parent club Wolves.

Wallace may be no Jimmy Mullen or Johnny Hancocks yet but he should have had an assist in the 16th minute when he stormed through from the halfway line at Jason Demetriou and, after goalkeeper Ted Smith had stopped his shot and the hapless full-back graciously gave him the ball back, his cross should have been converted by the unattended Morison.

The only downside to Wallace’s impressive showing was that it unbalanced the side with Aiden O’Brien – who might have expected to start up front alongside Morison – labouring on the opposite flank. Harris spotted the disparity and switched O’Brien up front with Onyedinma coming out to the wing from where he arrived to send a textbook header past Smith for the decisive goal.

If the manager gets a gold star for his tactical tweak, he was also spot-on when he criticised his side for not using their extra man properly and the goal arrived in the nick of time as the first rumblings of discontent were starting to be heard around the ground at Millwall’s inability to find a way through.

After that it was time for Southend to showcase their opponents’ defensive resilience and for Marriner to wave away that late penalty shout.

It may be the official was influenced by a risible piece of play-acting from Shrimpers sub Theo Robinson, who had fallen clutching his face after being shrugged off by Cooper 10 minutes earlier.

The Lions would have made it two anyway, had Smith not pulled off a stunning one-handed save from Calum Butcher, one-on-one deep into injury time.

Millwall seem to be timing their run as well as their young striker did.