Millwall midfielder insists focus is not on Leicester City as League One promotion push hots up

Calum Butcher says none of the Millwall players have even discussed Saturday’s FA Cup tie at home to Premier League champions Leicester City because of their unwavering focus on league form.

The Lions are unbeaten in 11 matches and Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Southend United took them into the play-off places in League One.

Next up is a home game against Port Vale on Tuesday night and then the visit of the Foxes.

Millwall have already knocked two Premier League clubs out of the FA Cup – Watford and Bournemouth – but Leicester would be the biggest scalp yet.

“Obviously the boys have done well in the cup but the priority has always been the league,” said Butcher, who made only his fifth start since signing from Burton Albion. “That’s the next game and we look to that – the cup is just a distraction.”

Emphasising that all the players would prioritise promotion over cup glory, Butcher added: “Honestly, I haven’t seen the boys talking about the Leicester game.

“Where we are on our run it just happens to be that we have beaten two Premier League teams and I think that’s given us the confidence to take into the league.

“Obviously our focus now is on Port Vale and we go from there.

“We’re creeping up there in the table and going up to sixth was a big achievement from where we’ve come from. It’s taken a lot of hard work and a lot of work on the training pitch. To see the results, and to see the league, that’s obviously what we do it for.”