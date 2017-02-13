Man charged over rape of 81-year-old woman in Balham bus attack

Police have launched an investigation after an 81-year-old woman was dragged into an alleyway and raped in south London.

Officers believe she was followed off the 155 bus and attacked in the street.

The elderly woman was rushed to hospital following the incident in Balham before being taken to a Haven Sexual Assault Referral Centre.

A 41-year-old man was arrested after the attack and has been charged with two counts of rape and one count of falsely imprisoning a person with intent to commit a sexual offence.

Officers from the Met’s Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Command continue to investigate and are appealing for information.

Detective Inspector Melissa Laremore said: “My team are keen to trace a male witness seen on Rinaldo Road, Balham, on the evening of the incident.

“He was wearing a jacket with a distinctive American flag design on the back. I would urge him to come forward and contact police.”

Officers also say the victim’s red Marks & Spencer jacket went missing after the attack.

DI Laremore added: “My investigators are working to trace it in and around the local area as it is of important evidential value.

“If you have any knowledge of its whereabouts, please get in touch.”

The 41-year-old man is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court this morning.