London scientists make breakthrough in kidney failure treatment

London scientists have discovered that an “anti-ageing’ hormone could be used to prevent kidney failure in diabetics.

Those with type 1 diabetes are more at risk of kidney problems and for the first time scientists have linked the Klotho hormone to the condition.

Type 1 diabetes is incurable and occurs when the immune system attacks healthy body tissue in the pancreas, stopping the production of insulin.

An estimated one in three diabetics go on to develop kidney disease.

But the new study by King’s College London found diabetics suffering from the early stages of kidney disease have a deficiency of the protective “anti-ageing” hormone.

The findings suggested Klotho may play a significant role in the development of kidney disease and testing levels could provide an early warning for those at risk.

It could also lead to new treatments to prevent kidney disease in patients with type 1 diabetes.

Dr Giuseppe Maltese, from King’s College London’s cardiovascular division, said: “For the first time, Klotho has been linked to kidney disease in type 1 diabetes patients.

“This finding represents an exciting step towards developing new markers for disease and potentially new treatments.”

Previous research by the university showed Klotho protects the vascular system against changes associated with abnormal ageing, such as the thickening of artery walls, which characterises age-related disorders such as diabetes, heart disease and hypertension.

In the new study, blood and urine samples from 78 patients with type 1 diabetes were tested.

It found 33 also showed signs of the early stages of diabetic kidney disease, called microalbuminuria.

It found patients with microalbuminuria had lower levels of the circulating Klotho hormone, compared with patients without the condition.

Klotho levels in patients without microalbuminuria were similar to levels found in healthy adults.

Senior author and clinical senior lecturer Dr Janaka Karalliedde said: “With further research using larger cohorts of patients with type 1 and 2 diabetes we hope to expand the scope of this work to identify at an early stage patients at high risk of progression of kidney disease and cardiovascular disease.”

Co-author and senior lecturer Dr Richard Siow recently published research that showed the protective effects of Klotho in cardiovascular cells.

He said: “Our research will help scientists to better understand the mechanisms by which this hormone benefits healthy ageing, as well as how deficits in Klotho lead to age-related diseases.”

The study was published in Diabetologia, the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.