Palace’s lucky eagle mascot flying high despite bird flu fears

Crystal Palace Football Club’s lucky eagle mascot has been missing from recent home games – because of bird flu fears.

Fans of the struggling Premier League team have been wondering why Kayla has not been spotted at recent matches at Selhurst Park.

The bird’s absence has coincided with a calamitous run of form for Palace, who are nicknamed the Eagles, which has seen them nosedive into the relegation zone.

Now the reason for her missing matchdays has been confirmed – and it’s related to avian flu.

While Kayla hasn’t been infected, experts say her predatory instincts mean letting her loose around Selhurst Park would pose a risk to her.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency wants all precautions to be taken.

Alan Ames, a director at Eagle Heights bird of prey centre in Kent where Kayla lives, said: “Birds of prey don’t tend to get bird flu. They found three this year that got it. It’s just a precaution.

“But if we had one bird with bird flu, the consequences would be disastrous.”

He said that if Kayla contracted the flu, she would have to be culled.

Mr Ames said: “Bird flu tends to effect poultry, things like ducks and chickens, especially if they’re in high concentrations. It happens every year. It comes over with the migrating birds.”

Mr Ames explained that Kayla generally doesn’t hunt other animals, but if she saw a sick bird she might try to.

He added: “She doesn’t tend to catch anything anyway, but they’re not stupid, these birds.

“If they see something that they consider to be vulnerable then they’ll take it.”

Thankfully, Palace fans might not have to wait too long to see Kayla again.

Mr Ames hopes she may return for the home game against Middlesbrough on February 25.

He added: “Rest assured she is alive and will be back as soon as she’s able to.”