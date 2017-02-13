Police issue help plea in search for 88-year-old dementia patient

Police have made desperate appeals for help to find an 88-year-old man with dementia who walked out of Charing Cross Hospital last week.

Leonard Dunstan has not been seen since Wednesday evening and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

Detectives fear his health and wellbeing may be at particular risk because of his mobility difficulties and the recent cold weather.

CCTV images have now been released of Mr Dunstan leaving the hospital’s accident and emergency department in Hammersmith with the aid of a walking stick at around 5.30pm on Wednesday (February 8).

It follows an initial appeal that failed to produce any information about where the elderly man could be.

A police spokesman said: “Officers are particularly concerned for his welfare as he suffers from dementia and a range of other medical issues.

“They are also concerned due to the amount of time he has been missing, coupled with the recent cold weather.”

Mr Dunstan, from Ealing, is described as around 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with short, grey, curly hair which is balding on top.

At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a black and white checked shirt and black trousers.

Anyone with information that can help police trace Mr Dunstan is urged to call the 101 non-emergency number or Missing People on 116000.