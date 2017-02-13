Karl Robinson: Charlton’s habit of conceding late goals has been hugely costly

Karl Robinson has admitted that Charlton’s habit of conceding late has damaged their League One play-off hopes.

Tom Elliott struck a stoppage time equaliser in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

And the Addicks were also leading 1-0 before Fleetwood also levelled in added time in the previous match at The Valley.

Robinson said: “Without the last three or four minutes of the last two games we’d be sat two points off the play-offs with two games in hand.

“I can’t question their effort. Did they have a shot on target apart from the goal? Not many teams will come here and do that to the opposition. If I have a criticism it is at 1-0 up we had four or five chances that we didn’t take.

“We got into the final third in the 92nd minute and we try and put a cross in – it’s a blatant penalty [on Josh Magennis]. We get frustrated with the referee that we don’t get it and we switch off.

“It’s not fitness levels, it’s a mentality late in games that we’ve got to find.

“It’s frustrating but we have a massive week now. We move on to Oldham. We don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves.

“If we were talking about the last 90 to 120 minutes being wrong then we’d have a big problem. We have a very small fragment of a problem.

“People can’t say it is mentality because at the Macron Stadium against Bolton we were not weak – we were men, we were warriors.

“It’s not the aggression, it’s when it gets random in a match that we have got to be more connected on what we do.

“One player held his hand up and said ‘me’ – and they took what I had to say.”