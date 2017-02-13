Wayne Hennessey makes Crystal Palace promise

Wayne Hennessey has said Crystal Palace will fight until the season’s final day after a 1-0 defeat away to Stoke City dented the Eagles’ survival hopes.

The Eagles have taken only four points from a possible 24 since Sam Allardyce replaced Alan Pardew as manager in December.

Hennessey said: “We deserved something today but it’s a cruel game. A draw would have been a decent result for us.

“We had our chances but so did Stoke and they took their opportunities. But it’s great to be back fighting and we’re going to fight until the end of the season. Last week against Sunderland, we let down the fans, our families and the club but hopefully today we showed that we’re up for the fight. It’s very tight down at the bottom but the whole squad believes we can stay up.“

Hennessey conceded the game’s only goal to his Wales international teammate Joe Allen and was full of praise for his compatriot.

“Of course I know Joe through the Welsh team and I’ll have a chat with him later. He’s a great finisher, one of the best I know, and good on the ball too. He’s a great lad and someone you don’t want with ball in front of you as a goalkeeper.”