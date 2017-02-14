In-form Charlton midfielder a doubt for Oldham game

Jake Forster-Caskey is a doubt for Charlton’s trip to Oldham tonight after injuring his ankle.

The midfielder, who has weighed in with a number of assists in recent games, sat out Saturday’s 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

When asked how serious Forster-Caskey’s problem was, Addicks boss Karl Robinson replied: “We don’t know yet. Joe Aribo fouled on his ankle.

“Jake wasn’t going to play today. We worked on him not playing. We felt the people we played in there had the energy and legs to run behind people and it worked.

“He got a kick in training. We hope he comes through and is in the squad on Tuesday.”

Charlton have Lewis Page available after the recent signing from West Ham United completed his two-match suspension.

Nathan Byrne is still banned for the fixture at Boundary Park and Saturday’s fixture at Rochdale.