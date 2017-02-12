Blues held 1-1 at Burnley but open up 10-point lead at top of Premier League

Pedro’s first half strike put the Blues into a commanding position but they were pegged back by a wonder free-kick, the result a 1-1 at Turf Moor against a rugged Burnley that sees the Londoners take a 10 point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Chelsea were well below their best, Burnley almost unbeatable at home. So it was no surprise that a draw was the outcome.

This was a game, that will not live long in the memories of the travelling fans.

The home crowd cheered with delight at the final whistle as if they had won a memorable victory. In truth, player for player, the visitors should have run away with it.

Diego Costa was starved of supply, Eden Hazard, a shadow of the player who memorised Arsenal last week.

Too many misplaced passes, a lack of coincidence and a resignation that a point might just be the best option.

A typically possession-led openings by the Blues, with Burnley content to sit deep and absorb the pressure just outside their penalty area.

Eden Hazard had a great chance on six minutes a to open the scoring. After Belen fed threw ball by a defences-splitting pass by Diego costa, the Belgium raced into the Burnley penalty area and let fly with a low right-footer, that Tom Heaton did well to get down to.

But a minute later on seven minutes, a smart breakaway by Victor Moses fed in-running Pedro, who struck the ball in an identical place as Hazard, but this time, his right footer, was too good and beat Heaton and nestled inside the goalkeeper’s side netting to put the Blues 1-0 up.

Ashley Barnes saw his edge of the area rasper inch over Thibaut Courtois’s goal on 29 minutes. The effort a result of a misplaced chest pass by Costa which gave possession to the homie side.

But on 23 minutes the Clarets were level. A superb free-kick, by Robbie Brady, 20-yards out, curled round the Chelsea wall and zipped past Courtois.

The Belgium stopper was forced into a fine save on 37 minutes, thwartingBrady who had got free inside the Chelsea penalty area.

There were no changes of personnel at half-time.

Andre Gray almost took advantage within two minutes of the restart when of a catalogue of errors, firstly by Nemanja Matic, then Gary Cahill and then David Luiz, who both left the ball – but Courtois spared their blushes by snaffling Gray’s shot.

With Chelsea playing ball around and keeping possession, sometimes the direct approach can help. That’s what’s Cesar Azpilicueta attempted on 62 minutes, but his long-range effort sailed over Heaton’s crossbar.

Antonio Conte decided that Cesc fabregas was a better option to try and open the stubborn Burnley rearguard – Matic was replaced on 67 minutes. Moses was soon hauled off, Willian taking the palace of the ineffectual wingback. Conte then changed formation – making it 4-4-2.

Conte’s last throw of the die was to bring on striker Michy Batshuayi for Pedro with four minutes left on the clock.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Teams

Chelsea: Team to face Burnley: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

Subs: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi.

Burnley: Heaton, Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward, Boyd, Westwood, Barton, Brady, Barnes, Gray

Subs: Robinson, Darikwa, Flanagan, Arfield, Tarkowski, Gudmundsson, Vokes

Referee: Kevin Friend